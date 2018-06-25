White woman dubbed #PermitPatty for appearing to call cops on black girl selling water

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By appearing to call the cops on an 8-year-old black girl selling water in San Francisco, a white woman has earned the nickname #PermitPatty.

And a lot of hate mail and death threats.

NBC News reports Alison Ettel confronted Jordan Rogers on Friday as the young girl sold the water outside her home.

Jordan's mother, Erin Austin, told NBC she had recently lost her job and that Jordan was trying to earn money for a trip to Disneyland.

Austin posted a video to Instagram of Ettel appearing to call police on Jordan.

"This woman don't want a little girl to sell some water," Austin can be heard saying in the video. "She's calling police on an 8-year-old little girl."

That's when Ettel ducks down behind a wall.

"You can hide all you want — the whole world is going to see you boo," Austin says.

"Yeah, and illegally selling water without a permit," Ettel is heard telling Austin.

The video has generated more than 1.2 million views.

Ettel told NBC that her motivations were not racially motivated. She says it was a hot day and she was trying to work with her windows open. However, Ettel says Austin and Jordan were shouting as they sold water and it was distracting.

"I tried to be polite but I was stern," Ettel told NBC's "Today" program. "And I said, 'Please, I'm trying to work. You're screaming. You're yelling, and people have open windows. It's a hot day. Can you please keep it down?'"

But Austin denies it was so polite.

"She never asked us to be quiet," Austin said. "She came out and directly demanded to see a permit to sell water from an 8-year-old."

Ettel told The Huffington Post that she only bluffed with her call to police.

But since the video was posted, and went viral, Ettel says she's received "all kinds of threats. Horrible, horrible images and death threats. All for something that was an escalated miscommunication between two neighbors."

Ettel told NBC News that she's not proud of how she acted and has extended an apology to Austin and Jordan. However, the two told NBC they won't accept it.

One good thing came out of the incident: Someone on Twitter wanted to help Jordan with her mission to Disneyland, and bought her four tickets.

I think she might be kinda happy @BrannonMusic pic.twitter.com/o0t00O7gI8 — Raj (@_ethiopiangold) June 24, 2018

Despite that, Jordan was out the next day — still selling water.