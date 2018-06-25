Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Colorado man charged in wife's strangulation, caught on tape

The Associated Press | Monday, June 25, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
BOULDER, Colo. — A Colorado man is charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of his wife after the struggle was recorded on a surveillance camera's audio.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports 48-year-old Scott Beaumont Jones made an initial court appearance Monday. He did not enter a plea and is jailed without bond.

Prosecutors say surveillance camera footage from a mobile home park showed Jones and 44-year-old Deborah De Pinto entering the office arguing. While out of view of the camera, the audio picked up a woman screaming and the sounds of a physical struggle, followed by a man saying, "It's over."

Investigators say Jones told them he didn't mean to do it and that De Pinto died of asphyxiation.

District Judge Ingrid Bakke set an Oct. 3 hearing to decide if there's enough evidence to proceed to trial.

