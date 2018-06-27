Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
World

Freeway sign climber snarls downtown Los Angeles traffic

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 5:07 p.m.
California Highway Patrol officers try to coax a man off a freeway sign in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour.
Richard Vogel | Ap
California Highway Patrol officers try to coax a man off a freeway sign in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour.
California Highway Patrol officers try to coax a man off a freeway sign in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour.
Richard Vogel | Ap
California Highway Patrol officers try to coax a man off a freeway sign in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour.
A California Highway Patrol officer tries to grab a man on a freeway sign in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour.
Richard Vogel | Ap
A California Highway Patrol officer tries to grab a man on a freeway sign in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour.
California Highway Patrol officers try to coax a man off a freeway sign in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour.
Richard Vogel | AP
California Highway Patrol officers try to coax a man off a freeway sign in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour.
California Highway Patrol officers watch as a man jumps from a highway sign in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour. The man did a backflip from the sign and landed on a huge inflated air bag deployed in traffic lanes by firefighters.
Richard Vogel | Ap
California Highway Patrol officers watch as a man jumps from a highway sign in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour. The man did a backflip from the sign and landed on a huge inflated air bag deployed in traffic lanes by firefighters.
Los Angeles police officer arrest a man after he jumped from a freeway sign onto a safety airbag in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour.
Richard Vogel | Ap
Los Angeles police officer arrest a man after he jumped from a freeway sign onto a safety airbag in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over State Route 110 during the Wednesday morning rush hour.

LOS ANGELES — A man wearing only boxer briefs and sneakers snarled rush-hour traffic Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles after he climbed a busy freeway sign, hung protest posters, danced repeatedly and apparently mocked his would-be rescuers.

Reporters and passers-by shot videos of the man's antics as he climbed around and on the freeway sign, eluding firefighters wearing harnesses and police officers trying to get him down.

The man, who identified himself as "Dephree," did various dances and the strongman pose as traffic backed up for miles on State Route 110. He hung signs that read "Dephree," ''Fight pollution, not each other" and "Give a hoot, don't pollute."

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as firefighters placed inflatables underneath the man and extended ladders to him. The traffic snarl spread onto connecting freeways and surface streets and workers in nearby buildings stopped to watch the events unfold.

Cars passing on the other side of the freeway at times honked at the man and one even shouted to police: "Shoot him!"

The standoff ended when the man eventually did a backflip off the freeway sign down to an inflatable below. He was unhurt and quickly arrested.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me