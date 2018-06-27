Freeway sign climber snarls downtown Los Angeles traffic
LOS ANGELES — A man wearing only boxer briefs and sneakers snarled rush-hour traffic Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles after he climbed a busy freeway sign, hung protest posters, danced repeatedly and apparently mocked his would-be rescuers.
Reporters and passers-by shot videos of the man's antics as he climbed around and on the freeway sign, eluding firefighters wearing harnesses and police officers trying to get him down.
Update: Person on freeway sign backflips and lands on air mattress (Credit: @boreskes ) https://t.co/4bnzOyuJA5 pic.twitter.com/dy6oRgU8fc— KTLA (@KTLA) June 27, 2018
The man, who identified himself as "Dephree," did various dances and the strongman pose as traffic backed up for miles on State Route 110. He hung signs that read "Dephree," ''Fight pollution, not each other" and "Give a hoot, don't pollute."
Watch: L.A. Freeway Sign Climber Ends Traffic Jam With Backflip Onto Crash Pad https://t.co/ym8s81QeMO pic.twitter.com/sGmLi7jUmj— Good Day Sacramento (@GoodDaySac) June 27, 2018
The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as firefighters placed inflatables underneath the man and extended ladders to him. The traffic snarl spread onto connecting freeways and surface streets and workers in nearby buildings stopped to watch the events unfold.
Los Angeles freeway sign climber dances, taunts, then flips https://t.co/m8m08m0dEF via @mercnews— Richard Vogel (@richvogel) June 27, 2018
Cars passing on the other side of the freeway at times honked at the man and one even shouted to police: "Shoot him!"
The standoff ended when the man eventually did a backflip off the freeway sign down to an inflatable below. He was unhurt and quickly arrested.