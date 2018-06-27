Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
World

Funeral held for Bronx teen killed in a gang attack

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 9:33 p.m.
The body of of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz is taken from the Our Lady of Mount Carmel church after funeral services on June 27, 2018 in New York. Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death outside a Bronx bodega in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
DON EMMERT | Getty Images
The body of of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz is taken from the Our Lady of Mount Carmel church after funeral services on June 27, 2018 in New York. Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death outside a Bronx bodega in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
This photo provided by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) shows Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, who was attacked at a bodega in the Bronx borough of New York on June 19, 2018, and died after being slashed in the neck with a machete.
NYPD
This photo provided by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) shows Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, who was attacked at a bodega in the Bronx borough of New York on June 19, 2018, and died after being slashed in the neck with a machete.
An NYPD officer arrives with flowers at a community memorial outside a bodega in New York on Tuesday June 26, 2018, where 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was killed in a machete attack on Wednesday.
Bebeto Matthews | AP
An NYPD officer arrives with flowers at a community memorial outside a bodega in New York on Tuesday June 26, 2018, where 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was killed in a machete attack on Wednesday.
Members of the public gather outside the funeral for Lesandro Guzman-Feliz on June 27, 2018 in New York. Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death outside a Bronx bodega in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
DON EMMERT | GEtty images
Members of the public gather outside the funeral for Lesandro Guzman-Feliz on June 27, 2018 in New York. Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death outside a Bronx bodega in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
Mouners gather at a community memorial outside a bodega in New York on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, where 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was killed in a machete attack on Wednesday.
Bebeto Matthews | AP
Mouners gather at a community memorial outside a bodega in New York on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, where 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was killed in a machete attack on Wednesday.
The mother of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz waits for the arrival of his body during a funeral on June 27, 2018 in New York. Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death outside a Bronx bodega in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
DON EMMERT | Getty Images
The mother of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz waits for the arrival of his body during a funeral on June 27, 2018 in New York. Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death outside a Bronx bodega in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Updated 22 hours ago

NEW YORK — Thousands of mourners said farewell on Wednesday to a teenager whose brutal stabbing death last week shocked a Bronx community, as six suspects extradited from New Jersey appeared in court to face murder charges.

Funeral services were held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in the Bronx for 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, affectionately known as Junior, who was attacked by a gang of men outside a bodega June 20. He collapsed and died while running to a nearby hospital after being stabbed and slashed in the neck with a machete.

"We are gathered here in shock, silence and pain," the Rev. David Guzman said in Spanish. "Today, a shadow of sadness covers us, Lesandro's family, the Bronx, but also New York City and the whole world."

The funeral ended with a crowd of several hundred outside the church chanting of "Justice for Junior!" as pallbearers dressed in Yankees jerseys loaded his casket into a hearse.

Eight suspects have been arrested on murder, manslaughter and gang assault charges, including six who were extradited from New Jersey on Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspects are members of the Trinitarios gang. They said Guzman-Feliz, who dreamed of becoming a police officer and was a member of the NYPD's Explorers program, may have been mistakenly targeted by the gang.

The boy's killing was captured on video surveillance and was widely condemned. A makeshift memorial outside the bodega, which was visited by NBA star Carmelo Anthony, continues to grow.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wants find a way to honor his memory by naming part of the Explorers program after him.

"We want the next generation of young people who want to serve in the police to know about the young man who didn't' get a chance to, and be inspired by him," de Blasio said during "Inside City Hall," a live broadcast on NY1.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me