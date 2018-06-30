Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

First great white shark in 30 years spotted in Mediterranean near Spain

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, June 30, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
A rare great white shark spotted off the coast of Spain, Thursday, June 28, 2018.
ALNITAK / Beat von Niederhaeusern
A rare great white shark spotted off the coast of Spain, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

Researchers from the Alnitak-Conservation in Action organization claim to have spotted a great white shark off the Mediterranean coast of Spain.

They posted a photo of what they say is a 16-foot shark they found Thursday just south of Mallorca near Cabrera Island. The scientific expedition observed the shark for 70 minutes.

A news station shared this video footage.

It was photographed, filmed and studied by a crew of 10 people from five countries.

Team 6! The week is coming to an end but we have a few more surprises we're going to reveal today... it was an excellent survey week and our crew has been excellent at spotting tuna, dolphins and loggerhead sea turtles. Thank you to all our wonderful volunteers! We couldn't do it without you! #team #teamphoto #crew #bettertogether #conservation #research #science #amazing #captain #volunteer #adventuretime #ocean ...........................................................….......................................................... With the support of #proyectolibera of @seobirdlife with @ecoembes, @usfws @fbiodiversidad @oceancare_icare @noaa #SOCIB @ashokaspain @asociacion_ondine @seamusketeers Asociación Vertidos 0, KAI Marine, @5Gyres and Conselleria Medi Ambient, Agricultura i Pesca – GOIB

A post shared by Alnitak (@alnitakmission) on

The conservation group says this is the first time a great white shark has been documented in Spanish waters in at least 30 years, although unconfirmed sightings have occasionally been reported.

