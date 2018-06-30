First great white shark in 30 years spotted in Mediterranean near Spain
Updated 9 hours ago
Researchers from the Alnitak-Conservation in Action organization claim to have spotted a great white shark off the Mediterranean coast of Spain.
They posted a photo of what they say is a 16-foot shark they found Thursday just south of Mallorca near Cabrera Island. The scientific expedition observed the shark for 70 minutes.
A news station shared this video footage.
It was photographed, filmed and studied by a crew of 10 people from five countries.
The conservation group says this is the first time a great white shark has been documented in Spanish waters in at least 30 years, although unconfirmed sightings have occasionally been reported.