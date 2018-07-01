Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Sen. Collins: No Roe v Wade opponent for high court

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, attends a lunch meeting for Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room at the White House June 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, attends a lunch meeting for Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room at the White House June 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Updated 8 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote for President Donald Trump's upcoming pick for the Supreme Court, is warning that she would oppose any nominee who would consider overturning the ruling in Roe v. Wade that legalizes abortion.

Collins says a nominee who demonstrated “hostility” to the Roe decision “would not be acceptable to me.” The Maine senator spoke as the White House began focusing on five to seven potential candidates to fill the vacancy of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote on the court.

Trump has said he will pick a nominee by July 9 from a list of 25 judges. He said Friday that he was focusing on five to seven candidates whom he planned to interview this week.

Collins spoke on ABC and CNN.

