Southern Colorado wildfire continues to grow
Updated 5 hours ago
DENVER — A wildfire that prompted authorities to order the evacuation of more than 2,000 homes in southern Colorado has continued to grow.
Authorities said the fire east of Fort Garland was estimated at 64 square miles on Sunday morning. They have begun identifying destroyed structures and who owns them. They caution that conditions remain dangerous inside the fire area.
As of Sunday morning, currently 8 wildfires are burning across #Colorado . Here's a rough idea where each fire is located. FIRE SPECIFICS --> https://t.co/cPsDFaR6rr #COwx pic.twitter.com/0TVw5Z7XDH— Christine Rapp (@christinerappwx) July 1, 2018
The fire is expected to remain active and grow in intensity with a warm and dry forecast on Sunday.
Highway 160 remains closed and officials say they cannot estimate when it will reopen.
A 52-year-old man was arrested on arson charges in connection with a blaze in southern Colorado that has burned more than 41,000 acres and is still completely out of control, the sheriff's office said https://t.co/g5b5GJQ4Ar pic.twitter.com/xOuPhZmxHh— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 1, 2018
The Costilla County Sheriff's Office on Saturday said the fire was caused by a human and a 52-year-old man was being held on suspicion of arson. It is not clear if Jesper Joergensen has an attorney.