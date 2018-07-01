Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Southern Colorado wildfire continues to grow

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
A plane drops a load of slurry between the flames and a house Friday, June 29, 2018, as crews fight a wildfire in southwest Teller County near Cripple Creek, Colo. Residents in the High Chateau and Highland Meadows were evacuated Friday afternoon.
Christian Murdock | The Gazette
A plane drops a load of slurry between the flames and a house Friday, June 29, 2018, as crews fight a wildfire in southwest Teller County near Cripple Creek, Colo. Residents in the High Chateau and Highland Meadows were evacuated Friday afternoon.

Updated 5 hours ago

DENVER — A wildfire that prompted authorities to order the evacuation of more than 2,000 homes in southern Colorado has continued to grow.

Authorities said the fire east of Fort Garland was estimated at 64 square miles on Sunday morning. They have begun identifying destroyed structures and who owns them. They caution that conditions remain dangerous inside the fire area.

The fire is expected to remain active and grow in intensity with a warm and dry forecast on Sunday.

Highway 160 remains closed and officials say they cannot estimate when it will reopen.

The Costilla County Sheriff's Office on Saturday said the fire was caused by a human and a 52-year-old man was being held on suspicion of arson. It is not clear if Jesper Joergensen has an attorney.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me