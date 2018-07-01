Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Comedian 'Stuttering John' says he prank-called Trump aboard Air Force One

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone.
Carolyn Kaster | AP
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone.

Updated 16 hours ago

WASHINGTON — A comedian says he spoke with President Trump by phone after posing as a senator and that the call was patched through while the president was aboard Air Force One.

The White House declined to discuss the incident.

Comedian John Melendez, known as "Stuttering John" from his years on "The Howard Stern Show," released audio of his prank call with Trump on his podcast last Thursday.

Melendez claimed to be Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and said he was connected to Trump while the president was traveling after a Wednesday night rally in North Dakota.

The White House was told Thursday that Menendez hadn't reached out to Trump, said a person familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it.

As played on Melendez's "Stuttering John Podcast," the conversation with Trump was relatively benign, with the president greeting the senator as "Bob" and offering "congratulations on everything." He added: "Congratulations, great job. You went through a tough, tough situation and I don't think a very fair situation, but congratulations."

What Trump was referring to wasn't clear. Menendez's trial on corruption charges ended in a hung jury and a mistrial last year, and the Justice Department early this year decided to drop all charges against him.

Melendez, pretending to be the senator, told the president that "obviously my constituents are giving me a lot of beans about this immigration thing." He asked what he could tell them was being done.

In response, Trump said he wanted to take care of the situation "every bit as much as anybody else" and went on to cite his standard position on immigration reform.

Asked if he would go more moderate or more conservative in his selection of a Supreme Court justice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, Trump said he had "a big list of people ... and we'll take a look at it."

Melendez closed by saying, "All right, Baba Booey to you" — a reference to the Stern show.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me