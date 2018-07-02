Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Slain journalist to be honored at memorial

The Associated Press | Monday, July 2, 2018, 7:06 a.m.
This undated photo shows Rob Hiaasen, Capital Gazette Deputy Editor. Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Colleen Joseph prays over the crosses at a makeshift memorial at the scene outside the office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., on Sunday, July 1, 2018. Jarrod Ramos is charged with murder after police say he opened fire Thursday at the newspaper. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Relatives, friends and colleagues of slain journalist Rob Hiaasen will gather to remember the man who was one of five victims killed in last week's shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

The Monday evening memorial at a Maryland nature center is expected to be a “celebration of life” for the 59-year-old assistant managing editor of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

Nicknamed “Big Rob,” Hiaasen was known for his commitment to high standards in community journalism and his mentoring relationship with young journalists.

Hiaasen had just celebrated his 33rd wedding anniversary with his wife, Maria, whose birthday was on the day of the newsroom attack. A 38-year-old man has been charged with five counts of murder.

The slain journalist's brother is Carl Hiaasen, a prolific novelist and a longtime Miami Herald columnist.

