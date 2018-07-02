Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords

The Associated Press | Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 9 hours ago

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers brandishing two large swords.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says on Twitter that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon after police in Grandview received a 911 call about a despondent and violent man.

The patrol says 60-year-old Larry Sannicolas exited a home with two large swords and charged toward the officers, who had just arrived at the scene. Sannicolas ignored the officers' commands to stay back and kept charging even after one officer shot two bean-bag rounds at him. The patrol says officers were in fear for their lives when Sannicolas was fatally shot.

Police referred all questions to the patrol, which is handling the investigation.

