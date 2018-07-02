Driver ignores signs, makes tracks in fresh concrete on Minnesota highway
Road signs are there for a reason.
A driver in Minnesota wasn't having any of it, and decided to go around a construction barricade and onto a highway where workers had just finished putting down freshly poured concrete, reports KAAL-TV.
That left tire tracks. Deep tire tracks.
This is why work zones are blocked with barricades, signs, cones, etc. Motorist drove 1000+ feet through fresh concrete yesterday. The driver got a ticket & insurance claim. Don't make this costly mistake, never go around construction signs or move cones to enter work zone #MnDOT pic.twitter.com/sUeXD1ROPB— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 29, 2018
For more than 1,000 feet, the driver traveled Highway 63 in Olmsted County, about 100 miles south of Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, workers will have to redo the entire span at a cost of about $100,000.
The driver was caught and ticketed. The state has already filed a claim for the repairs with the driver's insurance company. Or, maybe, soon-to-be-former insurance company.