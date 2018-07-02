Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Illinois man stabbed parents of girl who called him 'ugly'

The Associated Press | Monday, July 2, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 5 hours ago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to stabbing the parents of a girl who called him “ugly.”

The Daily Herald reports that 21-year-old Zachary Machnikowski faces up to 60 years in prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say the Naperville man believed a girl called him “ugly” while the two were at the same party in 2015. Machnikowski became angry and left the party to sneak into the girl's home. Once inside, he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the girl's parents in the head, neck and body while they were lying in bed.

The couple survived after the father was able to knock the knife away.

Machnikowski has been held without bail since the night of the stabbing. He faces sentencing later this summer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me