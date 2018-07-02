Ex-Mercyhurst student challenges indecent assault conviction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Mercyhurst University student is challenging his conviction for an indecent assault of a fellow student at an off-campus house in 2016.

His sentencing, originally scheduled for February, has been postponed until August.

The defendant, 24-year-old Joseph “Bo” Zinner, of Cleveland, is asking Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender to set aside the verdict and either acquit him or grant him a new trial. Zinner's lawyer, Leonard Ambrose, argued in court filings that the jury's verdict is logically inconsistent.

Jurors convicted Zinner on Dec. 22 of one second-degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault without consent but found him not guilty of indecent assault of an unconscious person, charged as a first-degree misdemeanor; a felony count of aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious person; and a felony count of aggravated indecent assault without consent.

Ambrose argued in court filings that the jury's verdict is inconsistent because Zinner was found guilty of the indecent assault charge, which required jurors to find that the sexual contact was not consensual, but was found not guilty of an aggravated indecent assault charge that carried the same requirement.

Ambrose wrote that the verdict must mean jurors concluded the victim consented to one sexual act but not to others - a conclusion, he charged, that is not based on evidence presented at the trial.

“The evidence presented at trial, when carefully reviewed in its entirety, reveals that there was no evidence before the jury to suggest that consent was present for one physical act and not another,” Ambrose wrote in a memorandum of law. “The only manner in which the jury could have found this verdict is through speculation, conjecture, or arbitrary and erroneous compromise.”

The question of consent was key at Zinner's trial. The victim, a 22-year-old former Mercyhurst student, testified that she woke up to find Zinner performing nonconsensual oral sex on her at her off-campus house on Sept. 5, 2016, after she had spent the day partying and drinking.

“I was passed out and I woke up and he was on top of me,” she testified at the trial. “I didn't have any clothes on. I was trying to figure out who it was.”

Zinner did not dispute at the trial that he had sexual contact with the victim but said the contact was consensual.

Ambrose in the memorandum also asked Brabender to set aside the jury's verdict and acquit Zinner because of a general lack of evidence or to grant him a new trial on the indecent assault charge alone.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Connelly, who prosecuted Zinner, has until July 6 to respond to Ambrose's filings. She declined to comment Friday because Zinner's sentencing is still pending.

Brabender has set a July 18 hearing on Zinner's requests.

In the same order, filed June 21, Brabender postponed Zinner's sentencing for the fourth time, setting a new date of Aug. 8. Ambrose requested the postponements while he awaited a trial transcript to assist in the preparation of the post-trial motions.

Zinner's sentencing was originally set for Feb. 5.

Ambrose did not respond to a message left at his law office Friday afternoon.

Zinner, who played club hockey at Mercyhurst, was expelled after the victim came forward, according to information presented at his trial. He is free on his own recognizance while his case is pending, according to court records.