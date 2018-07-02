Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ex-Mercyhurst student challenges indecent assault conviction

Erie Times-news | Monday, July 2, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 5 hours ago

A former Mercyhurst University student is challenging his conviction for an indecent assault of a fellow student at an off-campus house in 2016.

His sentencing, originally scheduled for February, has been postponed until August.

The defendant, 24-year-old Joseph “Bo” Zinner, of Cleveland, is asking Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender to set aside the verdict and either acquit him or grant him a new trial. Zinner's lawyer, Leonard Ambrose, argued in court filings that the jury's verdict is logically inconsistent.

Jurors convicted Zinner on Dec. 22 of one second-degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault without consent but found him not guilty of indecent assault of an unconscious person, charged as a first-degree misdemeanor; a felony count of aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious person; and a felony count of aggravated indecent assault without consent.

Ambrose argued in court filings that the jury's verdict is inconsistent because Zinner was found guilty of the indecent assault charge, which required jurors to find that the sexual contact was not consensual, but was found not guilty of an aggravated indecent assault charge that carried the same requirement.

Ambrose wrote that the verdict must mean jurors concluded the victim consented to one sexual act but not to others - a conclusion, he charged, that is not based on evidence presented at the trial.

“The evidence presented at trial, when carefully reviewed in its entirety, reveals that there was no evidence before the jury to suggest that consent was present for one physical act and not another,” Ambrose wrote in a memorandum of law. “The only manner in which the jury could have found this verdict is through speculation, conjecture, or arbitrary and erroneous compromise.”

The question of consent was key at Zinner's trial. The victim, a 22-year-old former Mercyhurst student, testified that she woke up to find Zinner performing nonconsensual oral sex on her at her off-campus house on Sept. 5, 2016, after she had spent the day partying and drinking.

“I was passed out and I woke up and he was on top of me,” she testified at the trial. “I didn't have any clothes on. I was trying to figure out who it was.”

Zinner did not dispute at the trial that he had sexual contact with the victim but said the contact was consensual.

Ambrose in the memorandum also asked Brabender to set aside the jury's verdict and acquit Zinner because of a general lack of evidence or to grant him a new trial on the indecent assault charge alone.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Connelly, who prosecuted Zinner, has until July 6 to respond to Ambrose's filings. She declined to comment Friday because Zinner's sentencing is still pending.

Brabender has set a July 18 hearing on Zinner's requests.

In the same order, filed June 21, Brabender postponed Zinner's sentencing for the fourth time, setting a new date of Aug. 8. Ambrose requested the postponements while he awaited a trial transcript to assist in the preparation of the post-trial motions.

Zinner's sentencing was originally set for Feb. 5.

Ambrose did not respond to a message left at his law office Friday afternoon.

Zinner, who played club hockey at Mercyhurst, was expelled after the victim came forward, according to information presented at his trial. He is free on his own recognizance while his case is pending, according to court records.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me