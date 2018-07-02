Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

New York state trooper killed in domestic abuse call; suspect dead

The Associated Press | Monday, July 2, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
New York State Police block the entrance of Welch Road in Corning, N.Y., Monday, July 2, 2018, as they investigate the scene of a shooting near SUNY Corning Community College. A New York state trooper responding to an early-morning domestic call was killed along with a suspect, an official with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to the Associated Press.
Heather Ainsworth/AP
New York State Police block the entrance of Welch Road in Corning, N.Y., Monday, July 2, 2018, as they investigate the scene of a shooting near SUNY Corning Community College. A New York state trooper responding to a domestic call early Monday morning was killed along with a suspect, officials said.
Heather Ainsworth/AP
Updated 4 hours ago

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York state trooper responding to a domestic call early Monday morning was killed along with a suspect, officials said.

The trooper was killed while responding to a domestic dispute south of the city of Corning, near the Pennsylvania state line, an official with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to the Associated Press. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to release the information.

The trooper's identity was being withheld pending the notification of relatives.

State police did not immediately respond to requests for details and comment. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was expected to join police for a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

The shooting near SUNY Corning Community College in New York's southern tier drew a large police presence throughout the morning.

A procession of dozens of state police cars with lights flashing followed the coroner's vehicle on Route 17 carrying the body of the fallen trooper to Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.

This marks the second time a New York state trooper was killed responding to a domestic call in just under a year. Trooper Joel Davis, 36, was fatally shot July 9, 2017, in northern New York by an Army soldier as he responded to reports of gunfire at the soldier's home near Fort Drum. The soldier also killed his wife and wounded another woman before surrendering to troopers.

Davis had been the first New York trooper fatally shot in the line of duty in 10 years.

In April 2007, Trooper David Brinkerhoff was accidentally shot and killed by another officer during an intense gunbattle in Margaretville with a suspect who had shot and wounded another trooper.

In September 2006, Trooper Joseph Longobardo was fatally shot in an ambush by an escaped convict in Chautauqua County. That same year, Trooper Andrew Sperr was shot and killed in March in Big Flats when he stopped the vehicle of two suspects who had just robbed a bank.

