World

10-year-old California boy allegedly abused for days before death

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by David Barron shows Anthony Avalos. Court documents say the 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed into furniture before he died in June 2018. (Courtesy of David Barron via AP, File)
LOS ANGELES — Court documents say a 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed into furniture before he died last month.

KNBC-TV reports Tuesday that court documents allege a pattern of brutality that ended with Anthony Avalos dying on June 21. His mother and her boyfriend are charged with his torture and murder.

Documents filed by a Los Angeles County prosecutor say that for five or six days before his death, the Lancaster boy was tortured and his eight younger siblings were sometimes forced to watch or take part.

One court document says at times, Anthony couldn't walk or eat on his own.

Medical authorities found cuts, scrapes and bruises all over his body.

Authorities were called to his home the day before he died at the hospital.

