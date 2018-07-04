Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Book remembers devastating 1973 fire at gay New Orleans bar

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
File - In this June 25, 1973 file photo, the inside of the UpStairs bar is seen following a flash fire that left 29 dead and 15 injured. Most of the victims were found near the windows in the background. The bar is located in the New Orleans French Quarter. A new book details the 1973 deadly fire at the gay bar that killed 32 patrons. Robert Fieseler's book is called 'Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation.' (AP Photo/Jack Thornell, File)
File - In this June 25, 1973 file photo, firemen give first aid to survivors of a French Quarter fire that swept through a second story bar leaving 29 dead and 15 injured in New Orleans. Several persons leaped to safety before the entire bar was engulfed in flames. A new book details the 1973 deadly fire at the gay bar that killed 32 patrons. Robert Fieseler's book is called 'Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation.' (AP Photo/G.E. Arnold, File)
NEW ORLEANS — A new book details the 1973 deadly fire at a New Orleans gay bar that killed 32 patrons.

Robert Fieseler's book is called “Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation.”

As a gay man, Fieseler says he thought he knew a lot about the gay liberation movement. But then in 2013, his journalism professor told him about the fire.

Writing the book was also a way to reconnect with a gay relative whose death had been an important turning point in Fieseler's life.

About halfway into the four-year process of writing the book, a gunman killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Florida, lending his book greater emotional urgency. Fieseler says it also spurred new sources to come forward.

