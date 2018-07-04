Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Ohio suspect injured in exchange of gunfire with police

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 12:06 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

MARION, Ohio — Authorities say an Ohio man suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend later exchanged gunfire with police and was wounded.

Marion police say the city police officer and a Marion County sheriff's deputy involved weren't hurt in that street confrontation Tuesday evening in Marion, roughly 45 miles north of Columbus.

Police say the suspect, 33-year-old Matthew Lust, of Bucyrus, was shot at least once and was taken to a hospital.

The Marion Star reports that the ex-girlfriend's injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

It's not clear whether Lust has an attorney. Court records listed no new charge against him as of Wednesday, when the court was closed for the Fourth of July.

The officers involved will be on paid leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation reviews the shooting.

