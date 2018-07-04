Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

300 tortoises, hatchlings, fish killed in Florida barn fire

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
This aerial image provided by WSVN shows firefighters batting flames at Blake's Exotic Animal Ranch is in Southwest Ranches, Fla., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The owner of the ranch says some 300 exotic animals have died from the fire. Blake Kaldrimoglu tells WSVN that some 200 turtle hatchlings died in the blaze that also killed fish and rare tortoises. Fire crews from Southwest Ranches and nearby Davie put out the fire. (WSVN via AP)
Updated 5 hours ago

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. — The owner of a South Florida ranch says some 300 exotic animals have died in a fire.

Blake Kaldrimoglu tells WSVN that some 200 turtle hatchlings died in the Tuesday afternoon blaze that also killed fish and rare tortoises.

Blake's Exotic Animal Ranch is in Southwest Ranches, which is west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County.

Fire crews from Southwest Ranches and nearby Davie put out the fire.

Investigators said lightning may have struck the barn. They said the barn was completely made of wood.

The television station reports Kaldrimoglu runs a YouTube channel where he documented life at the barn.

