World

Liberty Island evacuated after statue base climber, banner

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
A person climbed onto the Statue of Liberty in New York City following a protest to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
WPXI-TV
The Statue of Liberty is seen on July 2, 2018 in New York City.
AFP/Getty Images
NEW YORK — Liberty Island has been evacuated because of a climber at the Statue of Liberty.

A person climbed the statue's base on the Fourth of July shortly after several people were arrested after hanging a banner from the statue's pedestal calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

News helicopter video showed the climber sitting Wednesday by the bottom of the statue's robes, about 100 feet (30 meters) aboveground. Police nearby tried to persuade the climber to descend.

Earlier, National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis said at least six people were taken into custody for the banner, which read "Abolish I.C.E.," referring to part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Willis says federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.

Banner organizing group Rise and Resist says the climber isn't connected to its demonstration.

