TSA screens record number of passengers in week before Fourth of July

The Washington Post | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 6:54 p.m.
The Transportation Security Administration said that Friday was the second-busiest day in the agencyÕs history because of the high number of travelers.
Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer
The Transportation Security Administration said that Friday was the second-busiest day in the agencyÕs history because of the high number of travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration made it official: The Friday before the long weekend (for some) ahead of Independence Day was the second-busiest day in the agency's history.

Airlines, tour groups and others have been predicting that record numbers of people would fly this year, and the TSA offered confirmation: 2.67 million air travelers passed through airport checkpoints June 29, the highest number since more than 2.7 million passengers were screened on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2004.

The agency noted that the week of June 24-30 was the busiest on record.

The record comes as the TSA has fully implemented a policy requiring passengers to remove all electronic devices bigger than a cellphone from their carry-on bags and — at least at some airports — their bags of Cheetos and other snacks. The TSA is also urging passengers to get to the airport at least two hours early to ensure they don't miss their flights.

