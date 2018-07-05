Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Vietnam arrests 7 over police bombing, alleges U.S. exile ties

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 6:54 a.m.
In this photo taken on Tuesday June 12, 2018, a row of charred vehicles is seen at the fire and police station in the south central province of Binh Thuan, Vietnam.
Associated Press
In this photo taken on Tuesday June 12, 2018, a row of charred vehicles is seen at the fire and police station in the south central province of Binh Thuan, Vietnam.

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnamese police have arrested seven people suspected of involvement in the bombing last month of a police station in the Southeast Asian country's largest city.

The blast in Ho Chi Minh City injured a policewoman and damaged some property.

The online newspaper VnExpress reported Thursday that four suspects were accused of conducting terrorist activities aimed at overthrowing the “people's administration” and 3 were accused of illegally trading explosives.

Police also seized 22 pounds of explosives and 8 homemade bombs.

The paper quoted Maj. Gen. Phan Anh Minh, the city's deputy police chief, as saying that the group collaborated with the “reactionary” Viet Nguyen Dynasty group in exile in the U.S.

Bomb blasts are rare in Communist-ruled Vietnam where authorities maintain tight control over almost all aspects of life.

