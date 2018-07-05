Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Virginia Beach police: 6 shot, wounded outside Oceanfront shop

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 9:39 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say a shooting near the oceanfront in Virginia city has wounded six people.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce tells news outlets the six people were shot when a person fired gunshots into a crowd outside a shop early Thursday. She says the four men and two women are all in their 20s and 30s and were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Pierce says the shooting did not appear to have an intended target. She says the group told police they had been walking with other pedestrians when they were shot.

Pierce says there were no witnesses and nothing was captured on camera. Police are still investigating.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me