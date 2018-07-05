Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Statue of Liberty climber charged with trespassing

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
In this image made from television news video by PIX11, a person, right, lies under the right foot of New York's Statue of Liberty as police officers, left, work to convince the climber to descend, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Shortly before the climber scaled the statue's base, forcing its evacuation on the Fourth of July, several people who hung a banner from the Statue of Liberty's pedestal calling for abolishing the federal government's chief immigration enforcement agency were arrested. (PIX11 via AP)
In this image made from video by PIX11, a person, center, leans against the robes of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island, as one of the police officers climbed up on a ladder to stand on a ledge nearby talking the climber into descending in New York, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
In this image made from video by PIX11, a person, center, leans against the robes of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island, as one of the police officers climbed up on a ladder to stand on a ledge nearby talking the climber into descending in New York, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

NEW YORK — A woman has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct for climbing the base of the Statue of Liberty on the Fourth of July.

Prosecutors said on Thursday that Therese Okoumou will appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

The National Park Service said that the protest caused an evacuation of than 4,000 visitors off of Liberty Island as a precaution.

A federal official says the 44-year-old woman told police she was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss it and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A message left at a possible phone number for Okoumou hasn't been returned.

