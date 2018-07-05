Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Governor: 49 missing as boat overturns in seas off Thailand

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
In this photo released by the Thailand Royal Police, rescued tourists from a boat that sank rest on a pier Thursday, July 5, 2018, on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand. A boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned in rough seas off southern Thailand and dozens of passengers were unaccounted for, the Phuket governor said. (Thailand Royal Police via AP)
In this photo released by the Thailand Royal Police, rescued tourists from a boat that sank rest on a pier Thursday, July 5, 2018, on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand. A boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned in rough seas off southern Thailand and dozens of passengers were unaccounted for, the Phuket governor said. (Thailand Royal Police via AP)
In this photo released by the Thailand Royal Police, rescued tourists from a boat that sank are helped onto a pier Thursday, July 5, 2018, on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand. A boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned in rough seas off southern Thailand and dozens of passengers were unaccounted for, the Phuket governor said. (Thailand Royal Police via AP)
In this photo released by the Thailand Royal Police, rescued tourists from a boat that sank are helped onto a pier Thursday, July 5, 2018, on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand. A boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned in rough seas off southern Thailand and dozens of passengers were unaccounted for, the Phuket governor said. (Thailand Royal Police via AP)
In this photo released by the Thailand Royal Police, rescued tourists from a boat that sank are helped onto a pier from a fishing boat Thursday, July 5, 2018, on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand. A boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned in rough seas off southern Thailand and dozens of passengers were unaccounted for, the Phuket governor said. (Thailand Royal Police via AP)
In this photo released by the Thailand Royal Police, rescued tourists from a boat that sank are helped onto a pier from a fishing boat Thursday, July 5, 2018, on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand. A boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned in rough seas off southern Thailand and dozens of passengers were unaccounted for, the Phuket governor said. (Thailand Royal Police via AP)

Updated 10 hours ago

PHUKET, Thailand — A boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned Thursday afternoon in rough seas off southern Thailand and 49 passengers were unaccounted for, a local governor said. Strong winds were still blowing as searchers looked for the missing off the tourist island of Phuket in the Andaman Sea.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong said 48 passengers were rescued from the boat, with 49 unaccounted for.

A police official had earlier said 90 people had been rescued from the boat and just seven were missing. The reason for the discrepancy was not clear.

A second boat also overturned at another location off Phuket on Thursday afternoon. But officials said the 39 Chinese and European tourists forced to abandon that boat were rescued and have returned to land.

Thai media showed photos of people rescued from one of the boats in large rubber life rafts at sea, with fishing boats and churning water in the background. They also showed survivors being lifted from the rafts and sitting in their life jackets amid ropes on the deck of what appears to be a fishing trawler.

Phuket officials had earlier issued a warning of severe weather until next Tuesday, including heavy rain and winds.

“All agencies are co-operating in their search at this time,” Norraphat said. “We have given warnings … but the winds are strong.”

He said officials would consider whether to ban boats from going to sea during strong winds.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me