World

Where's Anastasia? Library had a 'Fifty Shades' censor

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Fans pose with 'Fifty Shades of Grey' paraphernalia at the film's UK premiere in London, February 12, 2015.
Reuters
Fans pose with 'Fifty Shades of Grey' paraphernalia at the film's UK premiere in London, February 12, 2015.

Updated 11 hours ago

BERKLEY, Mich. — A suburban Detroit library has decried an unidentified censor who concealed DVDs of movies from the racy “Fifty Shade” series.

The Berkley library is now openly displaying the R-rated movies, accompanied by a sign that says hiding movies “is not how libraries work.”

Librarian Lauren Arnsman tells the Detroit Free Press that the three movies had mysteriously disappeared since last year, forcing the library to spend more than $100 to replace them. Most were found hidden in the building.

They're now on a table, along with the movies “Jerusalem” and “Eyes Wide Shut,” which also had disappeared.

The library doesn't know who was hiding the DVDs. The “Fifty Shades” books? They're still on the shelf.

