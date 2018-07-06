Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

German police ask for help in search for kangaroo mom, joey

The Associated Press | Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
The police in Thüringen, Germany, have tweeted this image with an alert about kangaroos missing from the zoo.
Polizei Thüringen via Twitter
BERLIN — German police are appealing to the public for help in their search for a kangaroo and her baby that went missing from a zoo earlier this week.

Police in the central German state of Thuringia said Friday that the mother and her joey disappeared after a fence at an animal enclosure in the village of Meuselwitz was cut. It was unclear whether thieves intended to steal the animals or just the contents of a nearby donation box, which was also discovered cut open Wednesday morning.

Police said a witness reported seeing a kangaroo hopping through a forest in the neighboring state of Saxony on Thursday night.

Authorities are warning the public not to try to capture the kangaroos on their own.

