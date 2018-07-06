German police ask for help in search for kangaroo mom, joey
Updated 18 hours ago
BERLIN — German police are appealing to the public for help in their search for a kangaroo and her baby that went missing from a zoo earlier this week.
Police in the central German state of Thuringia said Friday that the mother and her joey disappeared after a fence at an animal enclosure in the village of Meuselwitz was cut. It was unclear whether thieves intended to steal the animals or just the contents of a nearby donation box, which was also discovered cut open Wednesday morning.
Falls euch ein #Känguru über den Weg hoppelt, ruft doch bitte die nächste Polizeidienststelle an.Wir suchen nämlich zufällig gerade diesen Hoppler: #Vermisst wird eine Kängurumama samt Jungtier. Bitte keine Einfangversuche!▶️ https://t.co/6GUmp61kk7 @PolizeiSachsen pic.twitter.com/00NRHqMRT5— Polizei Thüringen (@Polizei_Thuer) July 6, 2018
Police said a witness reported seeing a kangaroo hopping through a forest in the neighboring state of Saxony on Thursday night.
Authorities are warning the public not to try to capture the kangaroos on their own.