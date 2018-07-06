Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

2 suspects arrested, 2 more sought in rape of teen sisters in Ohio

The Associated Press | Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Updated 18 hours ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Authorities say a second suspect has been arrested and two others are being sought for the kidnapping and sexual assault of two teen sisters at a northwest Ohio motel.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday arrested 28-year-old David Contreras in Lubbock, Texas. Bowling Green police say he's been charged with rape and kidnapping for the June 28 sexual assault of the sisters, ages 13 and 14, at a motel where they were staying with their mother.

Authorities continue to search for 19-year-old Juan Garcia Rios Adel and Arnulfo Ramos, whose age isn't known. Both are charged with rape and kidnapping.

Juan Simon, 24, was arrested shortly after the assault and is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

