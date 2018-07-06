Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Once known as the awkward rhino, Stormy fathers baby

The Associated Press | Friday, July 6, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
In this image released by the North Carolina Zoo, an unnamed southern white rhino is seen after birth July 2, 2018, at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, N.C. The female calf was born to mother Linda and father Stormy and will be named later.
In this image released by the North Carolina Zoo, an unnamed southern white rhino is seen after birth July 2, 2018, at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, N.C. The female calf was born to mother Linda and father Stormy and will be named later.

Updated 9 hours ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — The zookeepers just didn't think Stormy the male rhinoceros had it in him. Now, they owe him an apology.

Stormy had often tried to breed with the four female rhinos at the North Carolina Zoo, but the zookeepers had never seen him succeed. So color them surprised when Linda turned up pregnant, then gave birth July 2 to a rare southern white rhinoceros.

“Stormy was waiting until we were gone until he actually turned on the charm,” said Guy Lichty, the outgoing curator of mammals at the zoo in Asheboro. “The keepers are apologizing to him for doubting him.”

The birth of the as-yet-unnamed female is a special gift for Lichty, who arrived at the zoo 25 years ago with the goal of having a rhino born there. He's leaving the zoo Sunday, taking his accrued time off before he officially retires this fall.

The calf weighed about 80 to 90 pounds (36 to 41 kilograms) and will be on public view as soon as possible. Zookeepers expect her to gain 100 pounds (45 kilograms) a month in the first year. She could weigh anywhere from 3,500 to 5,500 pounds (1,600 to 2,500 kilograms) when fully grown

The International Rhino Foundation estimates that about 20,000 Southern white rhinos survive in the wild. The northern white rhino has been declared extinct, although researchers said earlier this week that they've succeeded in creating embryos using frozen northern white rhino sperm and eggs from a southern white rhino.

The North Carolina Zoo got Stormy in 2014 from a facility where he had only lived with his brother and with no other females so the keepers knew from the start that his breeding skills might be a tad awkward — and they were.

“We saw lots of foreplay and breeding behavior, but his actual mechanics were not correct,” Lichty said.

About two weeks ago, Lichty got a daily report that said a female rhino named Linda showed physical signs of a possible pregnancy. Zookeepers confirmed the pregnancy with a blood test that showed high levels of progesterone.

The baby was born a few days later. Since the rhino gestation period is 16 to 18 months, Linda must have kept her svelte figure for some time.

The zoo was in negotiations to trade Stormy to another facility, but now those are plans are out the window. “He's locked in now,” Lichty said. “He's not going anywhere.”

And there's the possibility that Stormy could become a dad again. “I feel strongly that there may be more babies on the way,” Lichty said cryptically.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me