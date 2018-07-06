Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Family: University must disarm officers after black man fatality shot

The Associated Press | Friday, July 6, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of a black man who was fatally shot by Portland State University campus police demanded Friday that the university immediately disarm its campus officers.

Jason Erik Washington was shot on June 29 while trying to break up a fight outside a bar near the university's downtown campus.

In the family's first public statements on the shooting, Washington's brother compared the incident to other high-profile shootings of black men, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported . Family members attended a news conference and stood side-by-side wearing T-shirts bearing Washington's image as Andre Washington spoke.

“What this community experienced on the morning of June 29, 2018 is not uncommon in this city and around the country,” said Andre Washington. “Black men being gunned down by white police officers is an affliction in America.”

The family also demanded that the two officers involved, identified by the university as Shawn McKenzie and James Dewey, be fired.

McKenzie and Dewey were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting.

Authorities have not said how many bullets were fired or whose shots hit Washington.

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the shooting.

Cellphone video shot by a witness shows Washington repeatedly trying to restrain a friend as a group of other men follow them down a sidewalk. It seems as if Washington is about to succeed in getting his friend inside and away from a fight when the friend breaks away and swings at someone and is knocked to the ground.

Washington enters the fray and is knocked the ground. As he falls, a black object can be seen in his hip pocket.

The camera jerks away from the action shortly after the fall and doesn't show the shooting, but someone can be heard shouting, “Gun!”

Witness Keyaira Smith told several news outlets that the object was a gun. Washington was shot as he was trying to retrieve it from the sidewalk, she has said.

Washington, a Navy veteran, a father of three, a grandfather and an employee of the Postal Service, had a valid license to carry a concealed weapon in Multnomah County, where Portland is located.

“Jason Washington supported the Second Amendment. Jason Washington supported social issues. And perhaps the most ironic of all, Jason Washington supported the police,” his brother said. “Think about that.”

The university issued a statement after the rally, saying that PSU offers its “deepest condolences to Jason Washington's family.”

“We fully recognize the severity of what has occurred,” the statement said. “We understand there are a lot of unanswered questions right now, and it's very important to answer them. That's why it's important to have multiple comprehensive investigations.”

PSU students staged an earlier protest over the university's decision to arm its campus police.

The university's board of trustees voted in 2015 to arm its police force over objections from students.

A vigil was planned for later Friday at the location where Washington was shot.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

