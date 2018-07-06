Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

New York detective released from hospital after being shot

The Associated Press | Friday, July 6, 2018, 8:25 p.m.
New York City police officers respond to the scene in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in New York, where a fellow officer was shot in the leg Friday, July 6, 2018. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.
New York City police officers respond to the scene in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in New York, where a fellow officer was shot in the leg Friday, July 6, 2018. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

Updated 8 hours ago

NEW YORK — A New York City police detective has been released from the hospital hours after he was shot in the leg while chasing a wanted man in Brooklyn.

Suspect Kelvin Stichel wounded Detective Miguel Soto once in the upper right thigh, Commissioner James O'Neill said Friday.

Soto and his two partners returned fire and Stichel fled, O'Neill said. Stichel was found in a nearby building with a right forearm wound.

Stichel was wanted for a domestic violence-related armed robbery when warrant squad officers spotted him walking down the street around 6:40 a.m., O'Neill said.

The 33-year-old Stichel remains in custody. He was hospitalized in stable condition. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

Soto was awarded a medal of valor in 2016 for chasing down an armed man.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me