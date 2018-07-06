Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Service planned for Annapolis journalist known for community reporting

The Associated Press | Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Wendi Winters, reporter for the Capital Gazette, was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A memorial service is being held for a reporter who was one of five Maryland newspaper employees killed in a shooting last week.

The service for Wendi Winters of The Capital is scheduled for Saturday in Annapolis.

Winters wrote a wide variety of local news stories. Her contributions included columns such as “Teen of the Week” and “Home of the Week.” She joined the newspaper's staff in May 2013 after more than 10 years as a freelancer.

Helen Smith Tarchalski, president of the Anne Arundel Music Teachers Association, knew Winters for years. She says former students of hers whom Winters had written about texted from as far away as South Africa and Germany on the day of the shooting to ask about her.

