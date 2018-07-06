Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Thai coach apologizes to parents as boys write they're OK

The Associated Press | Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:24 p.m.
Soldiers carry a pump to help drain the rising flood water in a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Friday, July 6, 2018. Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region.
The body of Saman Gunan, a former Thai navy SEAL who died during an overnight mission, is carried during a repatriation and religious rites ceremony at Chiang Rai Airport in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Friday, July 6, 2018. The Thai navy diver working as part of the effort to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave died Friday from lack of oxygen, underscoring risks of extracting the team.
Thai soldiers make their way up at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach has been trapped, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Rescue personnel drag a water pump up to the flooded cave that a soccer team and their coach are believed to be missing in, Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand. A U.S. military team and British cave experts have joined the rescue effort in northern Thailand for 12 boys and their soccer coach stranded for a fifth day inside a cave being flooded by near-constant rains.
Rescue personnel arrange large hoses and additional water pumps to continue a search operation for a young soccer team and their coach in a large flooded cave, Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand.
Thai soldiers hold an evacuation drill near the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Saturday, June 30, 2018. Rescuers have been searching for 12 boys and their soccer coach missing for seven days in the flooded cave complex.
Flood water fills the entrance to a cave hindering the search efforts for 12 boys and their soccer coach who went missing in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Rescue teams gather in a deep cave where a group of boys went missing in Chang Rai, northern Thailand, Monday, June 25, 2018. Officials say multiple attempts to locate the 12 boys and their soccer coach missing in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for nearly two days have failed, but that they will keep trying.
Relatives of 12 young soccer team members and their coach pray for their rescue after going missing in a large cave, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. Rain is continuing to fall and water levels keep rising inside a cave in northern Thailand, frustrating the search for the boys and their soccer coach who have been missing since Saturday.
Rescue personnel walk out of the entrance to a cave complex where it's believed that 12 soccer team members and their coach went missing, Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand.
MAE SAI, Thailand — The soccer coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai boys has apologized to their parents in the first letter he and the team have sent out through divers.

The 25-year-old coach says: “To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care. I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents.”

Rescuers say they won't immediately attempt an underwater evacuation because the boys have not yet learned adequate diving skills. But if heavy rains start again, divers will try to take the boys out right away.

The boys also wrote they are doing well and missing their families.

