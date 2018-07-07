Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Memorial services to be held for 2 Annapolis Capital newspaper employees

The Associated Press | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 11:54 p.m.
ANNAPOLIS, MD - JULY 02: The Capital newspaper's logo is stenciled onto a newspaper vending machine following last week's shooting at the community newspaper's office July 2, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. Gerald Fischman, 61, the newsroomÕs editorial page editor; Rob Hiaasen, 59, an editor and features columnist; John McNamara, 56, a sports reporter and editor for the local weekly papers; Wendi Winters, 65, a local news reporter and community columnist; and Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant; were shot and killed last Thursday by a man who investigators say had a long-running dispute with the newspaper. Police arrested Jarrod Ramos, 38, in the paperÕs newsroom following the shooting and he is being held without bond on murder charges. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Updated 4 hours ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Memorial services will be held for two of the five employees killed in a shooting in a Maryland newspaper's office.

Services are planned for editorial page editor Gerald Fischman on Sunday afternoon and for sales assistant Rebecca Smith on Sunday evening.

Fischman, Smith and three other staffers were killed June 28 when a gunman attacked the Annapolis newsroom.

The 61-year-old Fischman had worked at The Capital since 1992. He was a 1979 graduate of the University of Maryland's journalism school.

Smith was 34 years old. A relative said in her obituary in The Baltimore Sun that she was the first person in the family to go to college, earning a degree in marketing from Villa Julie College. She was engaged to be married.

