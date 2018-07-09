Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

24 killed in train derailment after rains in Turkey

The Associated Press | Monday, July 9, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
Emergency services rescue victims from overturned train cars near a village in Tekirdag province, Turkey Sunday, July 8, 2018. At least 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured Sunday when multiple cars of a train derailed in western Turkey, a Turkish official said.
Mehmet Yirun/AP
Emergency services rescue victims from overturned train cars near a village in Tekirdag province, Turkey Sunday, July 8, 2018. At least 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured Sunday when multiple cars of a train derailed in western Turkey, a Turkish official said.
Emergency services place casualties from a train derailment onto a pick up truck, near a village in Tekirdag province, Turkey Sunday, July 8, 2018. At least 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured Sunday when multiple cars of a train derailed in western Turkey, a Turkish official said.
Ruhan Yalcin/AP
Emergency services place casualties from a train derailment onto a pick up truck, near a village in Tekirdag province, Turkey Sunday, July 8, 2018. At least 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured Sunday when multiple cars of a train derailed in western Turkey, a Turkish official said.
Emergency services rescue victims from overturned train cars near a village in Tekirdag province, Turkey Sunday, July 8, 2018. At least 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured Sunday when multiple cars of a train derailed in western Turkey, a Turkish official said.
Mehmet Yirun/AP
Emergency services rescue victims from overturned train cars near a village in Tekirdag province, Turkey Sunday, July 8, 2018. At least 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured Sunday when multiple cars of a train derailed in western Turkey, a Turkish official said.

Updated 10 hours ago

ISTANBUL — A passenger train derailed in northwestern Turkey, killing two dozen people and injuring more than 300 others, officials said Monday.

Investigators believe that heavy rains caused the ground under the rails to collapse, causing Sunday’s crash, Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said.

The train was heading to Istanbul from Edirne, on the border with Greece, with 362 passengers and six crew members on board. Five of its six cars derailed.

Health Minister Ahmet Demircan said 318 were injured, with 124 of them still hospitalized.

Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan said seven other trains had used the route earlier Sunday but the rain caused “extraordinary swelling.”

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said two machinists were called in for questioning at the prosecutor’s office.

A media ban issued Sunday by the government, citing national security and public order, was lifted Monday.

