World

Child shoots self in Myrtle Beach hotel; parents arrested

The Associated Press | Monday, July 9, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
The Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two parents have been arrested after their 4-year-old son shot himself with his mother's gun in a South Carolina hotel.

News outlets reported that Myrtle Beach police have charged Heather Lynn Odom and Jeremy Barrett with child neglect after the boy shot himself around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the boy was in critical condition at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.

WRAL in Raleigh reports incident happened at the Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach.

Investigators said the boy found the .38-caliber handgun in Odom's purse while she and Barrett were in another room in the hotel suite. Odom called it a tragic accident during a bond hearing Sunday.

A detective said the Department of Social Services is working with the grandparents about the boy's care.

There is no word on an attorney for Odom and Barrett.

