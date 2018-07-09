Child shoots self in Myrtle Beach hotel; parents arrested

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two parents have been arrested after their 4-year-old son shot himself with his mother's gun in a South Carolina hotel.

News outlets reported that Myrtle Beach police have charged Heather Lynn Odom and Jeremy Barrett with child neglect after the boy shot himself around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the boy was in critical condition at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.

WRAL in Raleigh reports incident happened at the Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach.

Investigators said the boy found the .38-caliber handgun in Odom's purse while she and Barrett were in another room in the hotel suite. Odom called it a tragic accident during a bond hearing Sunday.

A detective said the Department of Social Services is working with the grandparents about the boy's care.

There is no word on an attorney for Odom and Barrett.