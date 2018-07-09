Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

3 arrested in connection with Colorado wildfire

The Associated Press | Monday, July 9, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop near Paradise Acres as the aerial assault continues to help put out a wildfire on La Veta Pass, Sunday, July 8, 2018, near La Veta, Colo.
Helen H. Richardson/AP
GOLETA, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for allegedly starting a Colorado wildfire by leaving an unauthorized campfire unattended.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says Monday that 23-year-old David Renfrow, 19-year-old Kegan Owens and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with a fire that has destroyed at least eight homes. It's not clear if they have lawyers yet.

The Chateau Fire in the state's south central mountains has burned about 2 square miles but all evacuated residents have been allowed to return home.

It's one of 10 large wildfires in Colorado. The largest, the Spring Creek Fire, has destroyed over 130 homes and is 70 percent contained.

A fire pit that wasn't completely extinguished is suspected of starting that 168-square-mile fire.

