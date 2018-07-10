Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
3 mildly bruised after 4th round of Pamplona bull race

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 6:09 a.m.
Revellers run next to fighting bulls from the Fuente de Ymbro bull ranch during 4th day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Revellers run next to fighting bulls from the Fuente de Ymbro bull ranch during 4th day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.
Revellers run next to fighting bulls from the Fuente de Ymbro bull ranch during 4th day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Revellers run next to fighting bulls from the Fuente de Ymbro bull ranch during 4th day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.
Revellers run next to fighting bulls from the Fuente de Ymbro bull ranch accompanied by steers during 4th day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Revellers run next to fighting bulls from the Fuente de Ymbro bull ranch accompanied by steers during 4th day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

PAMPLONA, Spain — Spanish officials say three men have been injured in Tuesday’s running of the bulls but no one was gored in the quickest dash yet at this year’s San Fermin festival in Pamplona.

Tomas Belzunegui, a spokesman with Navarra’s regional hospital, says the runners are mildly bruised and likely to be released after treatment.

Hundreds of people test their agility and bravery to race with six animals in the bull runs.

This year’s fourth race to the city’s bullring lasted 2 minutes, 15 seconds, the fastest so far.

One person has been gored and about 15 people treated in the hospital so far in 2018 due to injuries suffered from falling or trampling during the run.

Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway popularized the nine-day fiesta in his 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

