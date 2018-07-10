Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Roommate charged in gruesome death of Point Park University voice teacher
World

Official: Suicide bomber kills 12 in Afghanistan

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
Firefighters work at the site of a deadly suicide attack in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. An Afghan official said at least 10 people, including two intelligence service agents and eight civilians, have been killed in the suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan.
STR/AP
Firefighters work at the site of a deadly suicide attack in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. An Afghan official said at least 10 people, including two intelligence service agents and eight civilians, have been killed in the suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan.

Updated 3 hours ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — A suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 12 people on Tuesday, including two intelligence service agents and 10 civilians, authorities said.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said five others, including two security forces and three civilians, were wounded in the attack in Jalalabad, the provincial capital.

The bomber was on foot and targeted the intelligence service, said Khogyani.

In western Farah province, Taliban fighters attacked police checkpoints, killing three police, said Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Four other police were wounded in the gun battle that took place late Monday in Bala Buluk district, he said.

Mehri said at least five Taliban insurgents were killed and seven others were wounded.

Taliban did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack but they have claimed responsibility for previous attacks in the province.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me