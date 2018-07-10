Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Judge orders Paul Manafort moved to suburban Washington jail

The Washington Post | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, has ordered Paul Manafort moved to that city’s jail to prepare for his upcoming trial on bank and tax fraud charges.

Manafort, who was President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman for several months, last week asked for his July 25 trial in Alexandria federal court to be delayed until this fall, saying his incarceration in Virginia’s Northern Neck has made it too difficult to prepare. He also wants the trial moved to Roanoke.

Judge T.S. Ellis gave the special counsel prosecuting Manafort until Friday to respond to those motions. In the meantime, he said Manafort would be moved from the Northern Neck to the jail in Alexandria, in suburban Washington, “to ensure that the defendant has access to his counsel and can adequately prepare his defense.”

The Northern Neck Regional Jail is about 100 miles from Washington, and Manafort lawyers wrote in a filing last week that the two-hour trip and restrictions on electronic or telephone communications “has made meetings … to prepare his defense far more infrequent and enormously time-consuming.”

Defense attorneys voiced those concerns in a motion last week asking for the case to be pushed back to this fall, after Manafort goes on trial on related charges in District of Columbia federal court. The judge in that case, Amy Berman Jackson, ordered Manafort to be jailed last month after he was accused of attempting to convince potential witnesses to lie on the stand.

Manafort has also asked for the Virginia trial to be moved to Roanoke, saying northern Virginians were too overwhelmed with news stories about the case and too hostile toward the Trump administration to give him a fair trial.

Between the two cases, Manafort’s lawyers say the government has produced about 2 million pages of documents, tens of thousands of which came in the past few months.

While the charges against Manafort center on his private work for a Russia-backed Ukranian political party, they were brought by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election Prosecutors say he got one favorable loan only because the bank chairman wanted a job in the Trump administration.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me