World

South Carolina man who installed ATMs charged with thefts

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
A South Carolina man who installed ATMs for a bank has been arrested and charged with taking almost $16,000 from the machines. (Flickr/Aaron Poffenberger)
YORK, S.C. — A South Carolina man who installed ATMs for a bank has been arrested and charged with taking almost $16,000 from the machines.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said in a news release that 28-year-old John Edward Martin of York was arrested Tuesday after an investigation requested by Wells Fargo.

An arrest warrant says Martin is charged with grand larceny of more than $10,000. SLED says $15,900 was taken in York County branches from November to February.

Berry said the bank requested a SLED investigation after it noticed more than $17,000 was missing.

An affidavit says other thefts occurred in Spartanburg and Richland counties. SLED says the investigation is continuing.

Martin is being held in the York County jail. It was not known if he has a lawyer yet.

