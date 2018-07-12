Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Police: Man who killed 2 was recently charged with rape

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 11:12 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

WATERLOO, N.Y. — Authorities say the gunman who fatally shot two people and wounded a third in an upstate New York village this week was recently released on bail after a rape charge.

State police say Thursday that 48-year-old Emerson Tohafjian, of Fayette, remains in custody at a hospital and faces charges in Tuesday’s late-night shooting in Waterloo.

Police say the women were shot after getting out of a taxi cab at one of the victim’s homes. Troopers say a man was shot at the same location. One of the women and the man died. Police say the wounded woman called 911 to report the shooting. She has been released from a hospital.

Their names haven’t been released.

Police say Tohafjian cut his neck and a wrist before being arrested Wednesday morning.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me