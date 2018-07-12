Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Cops: Man charged with DUI said he was drinking only when car stopped

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 12:04 p.m.
This June 27, 2018 booking photo made available by the Indian County Sheriff’s Office, Fla., shows Earle Stevens Jr., under arrest for DUI and driving without a valid Florida driver’s license. Stevens told the officer who pulled him over that he was taking swigs of bourbon only when he stopped at traffic lights and stop signs — so he wasn’t drinking and driving. (Indian River County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
This June 27, 2018 booking photo made available by the Indian County Sheriff’s Office, Fla., shows Earle Stevens Jr., under arrest for DUI and driving without a valid Florida driver’s license. Stevens told the officer who pulled him over that he was taking swigs of bourbon only when he stopped at traffic lights and stop signs — so he wasn’t drinking and driving. (Indian River County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Updated 14 hours ago

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man told the officer who pulled him over that he was taking swigs of bourbon only when he stopped at traffic lights and stop signs — so he wasn’t drinking and driving.

Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies still arrested 69-year-old Earle Stevens Jr. on June 27 on charges of DUI and driving without a license.

TCPalm reports Stevens told investigators he’s never had a valid Florida driver’s license.

An arrest affidavit says Stevens smelled of booze. He told them he felt “pretty good” and that he wasn’t drinking while the car was moving.

Deputies were initially called to a report of a disturbance at a McDonald’s restaurant, where a woman said Stevens’ vehicle kept striking her rear bumper in the drive-thru.

No attorney was listed on jail records.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me