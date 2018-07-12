Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pelosi says Jordan should have known about Ohio State abuse

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, arrives for a House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Updated 14 hours ago

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says a Republican congressman from Ohio should have known about allegations that college wrestlers he coached were abused by their team doctor two decades ago.

Rep. Jim Jordan was an assistant coach at Ohio State University from 1987 to 1995. Some former wrestlers have said Jordan knew about allegations they were inappropriately groped by the doctor. Jordan denies that.

Pelosi says Jordan has a history of saying people “should known this, should have known that.” It’s an apparent reference to Jordan’s aggressive role in several prominent House investigations.

Pelosi says, “By his own standard, he should have known.”

She says Jordan should cooperate with Ohio State’s investigation of the allegations “rather than deny and dismiss them.”

Jordan has said he’ll cooperate.

