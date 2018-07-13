Drama, action, suspense ... as a lemon rolls down the street

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some lemons go their whole lives without finding their purpose.

This one knew; it was meant to roll.

San Diego writer and photographer Mike Sakasegawa happened upon a lemon rolling down the street. His fascination is our good fortune.

Sakasegawa pulled out his phone and began recording.

It's crazy, but we can't stop watching. The little-lemon-that-could defies all odds — overcoming leaves, rain grates, cars. At one point, it looks like a large clump of dried leaves will halt its journey. Not so. That plucky lemon just keeps on rolling.

Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

The post seemed to have fascinated others — it's gotten 83,000 retweets so far.

But that's not the end of the tale. Sakasegawa was so taken by this lemon's gumption that he took it home.

I felt bad about leaving the large lemon in the gutter so I went back, retrieved it, took it home, and washed it off. pic.twitter.com/iqWxuQuCiL — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

Look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/TU8G0HkVHC — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

Here's hoping the two live long and happy lives.

I can't keep up with the notifications on this thread so I think I have to mute it. But here is one more before I go: a photo of the large lemon hanging out this morning in our back yard, on our own very small, undergrown lemon tree. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/n373eFmOki — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 12, 2018

Until Sakasegawa gets a hankering for lemonade.