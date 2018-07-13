Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Drama, action, suspense ... as a lemon rolls down the street

Chris Pastrick | Friday, July 13, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
San Diego writer and photographer Mike Sakasegawa happened upon a lemon rolling down the street. His fascination is our good fortune.
Mike Sakasegawa/Twitter
Updated 4 hours ago

Some lemons go their whole lives without finding their purpose.

This one knew; it was meant to roll.

Sakasegawa pulled out his phone and began recording.

It's crazy, but we can't stop watching. The little-lemon-that-could defies all odds — overcoming leaves, rain grates, cars. At one point, it looks like a large clump of dried leaves will halt its journey. Not so. That plucky lemon just keeps on rolling.

The post seemed to have fascinated others — it's gotten 83,000 retweets so far.

But that's not the end of the tale. Sakasegawa was so taken by this lemon's gumption that he took it home.

Here's hoping the two live long and happy lives.

Until Sakasegawa gets a hankering for lemonade.

