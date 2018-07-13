Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Multiple students injured in Colorado school bus crash

The Associated Press | Friday, July 13, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
A firefighter investigates the wreckage of a school bus after it flipped near the intersection of Weld County Road 49 and Weld County Road 24 near Hudson, Colo., Thursday, July 12, 2018. Authorities say multiple people were injured when the school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on the rural road northeast of Denver. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP)
A firefighter investigates the wreckage of a school bus after it flipped near the intersection of Weld County Road 49 and Weld County Road 24 near Hudson, Colo., Thursday, July 12, 2018. Authorities say multiple people were injured when the school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on the rural road northeast of Denver. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP)
A Weld County Sheriffs Deputy talks on the phone at the scene of a crash involving a school bus after it flipped near the intersection of Weld County Road 49 and Weld County Road 24 near Hudson, Colo., Thursday, July 12. 2018. Authorities say multiple people were injured when the school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on the rural road northeast of Denver. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP)
A Weld County Sheriffs Deputy talks on the phone at the scene of a crash involving a school bus after it flipped near the intersection of Weld County Road 49 and Weld County Road 24 near Hudson, Colo., Thursday, July 12. 2018. Authorities say multiple people were injured when the school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on the rural road northeast of Denver. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP)
Firefighters gather around a school bus that flipped near the intersection of Weld County Road 49 and Weld County Road 24 near Hudson, Colo., Thursday, July 12, 2018. Authorities say multiple people were injured when the school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on the rural road northeast of Denver. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP)
Firefighters gather around a school bus that flipped near the intersection of Weld County Road 49 and Weld County Road 24 near Hudson, Colo., Thursday, July 12, 2018. Authorities say multiple people were injured when the school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on the rural road northeast of Denver. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP)

Updated 4 hours ago

HUDSON, Colo. — The driver of a flatbed truck fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a school bus Thursday, injuring multiple Colorado high school students, investigators said. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said the truck drifted into oncoming traffic on a rural road and sideswiped the Greeley-Evans School District bus near the small town of Hudson, northeast of Denver. The bus, which had 35 people on board, including 29 students, left the road, rolled one and quarter times and came to a rest on an oil and gas site.

District spokesman Casey Pearson told KMGH-TV in Denver that 19 students were taken to the hospital, and the bus driver was the most severely hurt. Three people in the truck also were hospitalized, according to Cutler.

But Stephanie Cooke with the Platte Valley Fire Protection District gave a conflicting report Thursday night, saying 27 people were taken from the scene in nine different ambulances.

The students from Greeley Central and North Ridge high schools were headed back from a field trip at an amusement park in Denver at the time of the crash.

All of the people on the bus were able to get out by themselves, according to Cooke. The Colorado State Patrol tweeted that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Aerial footage showed the bus on its side as a group milled around the accident site, which was dotted with multiple ambulances and police cars. The truck was nearby in a corn field.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me