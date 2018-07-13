Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
14-year-old boy shot to death by gun hidden under mattress

The Associated Press | Friday, July 13, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
This photo provided by Oakland County Sheriffâs Office in Pontiac, Mich., shows Damari E. Mahone. Mahone has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after authorities say his 14-year-old cousin died after being shot in the chest by a handgun that was reportedly being kept under a mattress. The Oakland County sheriff's office says Mahone was arraigned Thursday, July 12, 2018 and bond was denied. He also faces drug and weapons charges. (Oakland County Sheriffâs Office via AP)
PONTIAC, Mich. — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after authorities say his 14-year-old cousin was shot in the chest by a handgun that the suspect had stashed under a mattress.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says Damari E. Mahone of Pontiac was arraigned Thursday. Bond was denied. He also faces drug and weapons charges.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment Friday from his lawyer.

The sheriff’s office says Mahone, who was responsible for the gun, took Yaharre Stennis to a hospital in Pontiac about 2:40 a.m. Monday

The sheriff’s office says Mahone allegedly stored the gun under the mattress and was telling the boy to move from the bed when it accidentally fired. Investigators also found a rifle.

