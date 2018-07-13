Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Austin police arrest suspect in slaying, random gunfire

The Associated Press | Friday, July 13, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo, Austin police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the Post South Lamar apartment complex in Austin, Texas. Police say 29-year-old Charles Curry suspected in a fatal shooting at his Austin apartment complex has been arrested after two people were later injured in random gunfire at passing vehicles. (Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo, Austin police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the Post South Lamar apartment complex in Austin, Texas. Police say 29-year-old Charles Curry suspected in a fatal shooting at his Austin apartment complex has been arrested after two people were later injured in random gunfire at passing vehicles. (Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
This photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Charles Curry. Police say Curry, suspected in a fatal shooting at his Austin apartment complex, has been arrested Friday, July 13, 2018, after two people were later injured in random gunfire at passing vehicles. Curry was being held Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police believe he was driving and shooting at vehicles Wednesday, leaving two women slightly hurt. (Austin Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Charles Curry. Police say Curry, suspected in a fatal shooting at his Austin apartment complex, has been arrested Friday, July 13, 2018, after two people were later injured in random gunfire at passing vehicles. Curry was being held Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police believe he was driving and shooting at vehicles Wednesday, leaving two women slightly hurt. (Austin Police Department via AP)

Updated 4 hours ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Police say a man suspected in a fatal shooting at his Austin apartment complex has been arrested after two people were later injured in random gunfire at passing vehicles.

Travis County jail records show 29-year-old Charles Curry was being held Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police believe Curry was driving and shooting at vehicles Wednesday, leaving two women slightly hurt.

Assistant Chief Joe Chacon says a murder charge would be filed against Curry in Monday’s slaying of Christian Meroney, who lived at the same complex.

Highway security video led to a vehicle belonging to Curry, whose bond was $250,000.

Online records don’t list an attorney for Curry, who briefly worked for a political consultant and as a temporary employee for State Sen. Joan Huffman.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me