World

Stolen firetruck stopped after wild chase in California

The Associated Press | Monday, July 16, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
This Saturday, July 14, 2018, photo released by Sacramento Metro Fire shows a stolen fire truck stopped after a wild chase in Calif., in the Yankee Hill community of Butte County, Calif. Police chased a stolen fire truck across four Northern California counties during a wild high-speed pursuit that lasted nearly two hours and ended with the arrests of two suspects. Officials say the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District truck worth about $1 million was taken from the scene of a grass fire. The truck reached 70 mph (112 kph) as it sped through Sacramento, Placer, Yuba and Butte counties. The truck was eventually stopped and a man and a woman were arrested. (Chris Vestal/Sacramento Metro Fire via AP)
This Saturday, July 14, 2018, photo released by Sacramento Metro Fire shows their stolen fire truck being repaired at the Fleet Maintenance Division in McClellan, Calif. Police chased a stolen fire truck across four Northern California counties during a wild high-speed pursuit that lasted nearly two hours and ended with the arrests of two suspects. Officials say the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District truck worth about $1 million was taken from the scene of a grass fire. The truck reached 70 mph (112 kph) as it sped through Sacramento, Placer, Yuba and Butte counties. The truck was eventually stopped and a man and a woman were arrested. (Chris Vestal/Sacramento Metro Fire via AP)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police chased a stolen firetruck across four Northern California counties during a wild high-speed pursuit that lasted nearly two hours and ended with two suspects under arrest.

Officials say the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District truck worth about $1 million was taken from the scene of a small grass fire Saturday.

The truck reached 70 mph as it sped about 85 miles through Sacramento, Placer, Yuba and Butte counties.

It was eventually stopped on State Route 70 near Lake Oroville and a man and a woman were arrested. No other details about the suspects were available Sunday.

Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal tells the Sacramento Bee that the truck has to be towed back for extensive repairs.

Photos show a front wheel down to its rim.

