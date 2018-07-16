Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Woman survived 7 days after driving off California cliff

The Associated Press | Monday, July 16, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff’s Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. Authorities say a couple on a camping trip came upon Hernandez, from Oregon, who had been missing since July 6, after her car went over a cliff in coastal California. (Monterey County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff’s Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. Authorities say a couple on a camping trip came upon Hernandez, from Oregon, who had been missing since July 6, after her car went over a cliff in coastal California. (Monterey County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

MORRO BAY, Calif. — A couple on a camping trip found a missing Oregon woman who had survived for nearly a week after her car went over a cliff in coastal California, authorities said.

Chelsea and Chad Moore were hiking near Big Sur on Friday when they spotted a Jeep Liberty at the bottom of a 200-foot coastal bluff, the Sacramento Bee reports. They gathered items from the scene, including the Jeep’s license plate, to bring to authorities. About 30 minutes later they located the driver, Angela Hernandez, who was injured but stable.

Chad Moore stayed with Hernandez on the beach, while Chelsea Moore ran to call 911.

Authorities used climbing gear to reach Hernandez, who told authorities that she lost control after swerving to avoid hitting an animal.

The 23-year-old had been missing since July 6.

To stay hydrated, Hernandez reportedly used a radiator hose from her vehicle to siphon water from a nearby stream.

Hernandez was airlifted to a hospital.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me