World

Firefighters rescue raccoon that got head stuck in mayo jar

The Associated Press | Monday, July 16, 2018, 9:36 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

ITHACA, N.Y. — Firefighters in upstate New York helped out a presumably hungry raccoon that got its head stuck inside a mayonnaise jar.

The Ithaca Fire Department says the raccoon was spotted in a tree during its recent predicament.

The Ithaca Journal reports both city firefighters and a state Department of Environmental Conservation officer got the animal down.

They placed the raccoon into a large plastic tub and freed its head.

Once the DEC officer determined the raccoon was not injured, it was let go. The critter was last seen running toward a nearby creek.

